Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2022 02:52 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 02:46 IST
Odd News Roundup: A 'da Vinci of violins' goes up for auction in France; In Chile's capital, a decade of drought makes grass a rare luxury and more
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

In Chile's capital, a decade of drought makes grass a rare luxury

In Chile's capital Santiago, grass is becoming a rare luxury amid a decade-long drought that has forced the city to roll out emergency measures to limit water use and led local authorities and landscapers to replace lush green plants with desert flora. The changing face of the city of some 6 million people underscores how the Andean country, a major copper and food producer, is having to adapt to a shifting and drier climate with an extended period of drought now in its thirteenth year.

A 'da Vinci of violins' goes up for auction in France

A near three-century-old instrument lauded as a Leonardo da Vinci of violins could fetch as much as 10 million euros ($10.6 million) when it is auctioned next month, the French house overseeing the sale said. Crafted in 1736 by revered Italian luthier Giuseppe Guarneri, it is owned by virtuoso Regis Pasquier and its sound has graced concert halls around the world.

