U.S. sees Russian strikes in Kyiv targeting military production, U.S. official
Some Russian strikes in Kyiv appear designed to destroy production facilities, a senior U.S. defense official said on Friday, describing them as part of a broader Russian effort to limit the Ukrainian military's ability to replenish its arsenal and reinforce itself. "Some of the strikes in Kyiv, we believe, were meant for military production capabilities," the U.S. official said.
Some Russian strikes in Kyiv appear designed to destroy production facilities, a senior U.S. defense official said on Friday, describing them as part of a broader Russian effort to limit the Ukrainian military's ability to replenish its arsenal and reinforce itself.
"Some of the strikes in Kyiv, we believe, were meant for military production capabilities," the U.S. official said. "Now, I know that there's reports that they hit residential areas. We have no reason to doubt that they did, but ... we're not 100% certain that they meant to hit residential areas."
