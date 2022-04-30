OBPS launched in Sikkim

Sikkim Saturday became the first state in the North East to launch the Online Building Permission System (OBPS) which is aimed at improving service delivery with lesser human interface and more accountability to get building plans passed.

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri launched the OBPS.

Addressing a symposium on 'Urban Development of North Eastern States - Smart City Revolution', organized by the Sikkim government in collaboration with the union ministry of development of north east region (DONER) as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav here, he said the Centre has agreed to amend the funding pattern to 90:10 to expedite completion of many infrastructure projects in the region on time. Iterating that it was the Centre's commitment to connect the North East through infrastructure and technology, Puri said that the states in the region have become India’s thrust areas of high growth that can fuel the push towards an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. ''NE region has a huge potential to become the trade link between India and south east Asia in the years to come,'' he said that in the Smart Cities Mission 523 projects worth Rs 13,563 crore were in various stages of development in ten cities of the region.

With the recent launch of AMRUT 2.0 and SBM-U 2.0 many more urban interventions will strengthen the quality of infrastructure and service delivery in Sikkim as well as the North East region as a whole, he added.

