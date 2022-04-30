Left Menu

Heatwave at isolated places in UP, mercury hits 47.4 deg C in Banda

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-04-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 22:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Heatwave conditions occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh with Banda district sizzling for the second consecutive day with the mercury surpassing 47 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

The Meteorological department has issued a warning for heatwave conditions likely at isolated places across Uttar Pradesh.

The maximum temperature in Banda on Friday was recorded at 47.4 degrees Celsius.

Prayagaraj recorded maximum temperature of 46.1 degrees Celsius followed by Jhansi (45.2), Kanpur (45.1) and Agra (44.7).

Most places in the state recorded maximum temperature above the 40-degree mark.

Lucknow recorded a high of 41.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius.

The MeT department has issued forecast for clear skies with maximum temperature hovering around 40 degrees Celsius.

Uttar Pradesh may experience light rains accompanied with thunder showers over isolated places.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

