In one of the biggest arms haul in the last few years, Assam Rifles on Sunday recovered a huge quantity of weapons and explosives, including 3,000 kgs of gelatine sticks, in Mizorams Aizawl district and detained four people in this connection, an official said.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 01-05-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 19:54 IST
Huge cache of arms, ammunition seized in Mizoram, 4 detained
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
In one of the biggest arms haul in the last few years, Assam Rifles on Sunday recovered a huge quantity of weapons and explosives, including 3,000 kgs of gelatine sticks, in Mizoram's Aizawl district and detained four people in this connection, an official said. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the security force intercepted two vehicles near Kelsih village, around 19 km south of Aizawl city, and recovered the cache of arms and ammunition, he said. The seized arms and ammunition included three shotguns, five rifles, 20 boxes of pellets, 3,000 kg of gelatine sticks and 100 kg of gunpowder. The two vehicles used for transporting the weapons were also seized, the official said.

The detainees are being interrogated, he added. PTI COR BDC BDC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

