Goa tourism dept to introduce integrated management of beaches, says minister

Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Monday said an agency would be appointed for integrated management of beaches, which would include round the clock cleaning of the shoreline.

He told reporters the private agency currently engaged in cleaning beaches was doing it without giving proper thought to the work at hand and garbage that accumulates from evening to morning went uncollected.

''The integrated module for beach management will include tourism information centre, convenience centre, beach cleaning round the clock, surveillance cameras, proper illumination. Since police can't be posted round the clock at beaches, the tourism department will employ personnel to curb illegal activities like touting, unauthorized vending,'' the minister said.

He also said police must act immediately to complaints received from tourists.

