Left Menu

Rediscovering Kashmir: Ancient Buddhist Stupas Unveiled

An old photograph in France has unveiled the discovery of ancient Buddhist stupas in Baramulla, Kashmir. This revelation, highlighted by PM Modi, traces Kashmir's glorious history nearly two thousand years back, showcasing its cultural and historical heritage, now linked to a significant archaeological find.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 15:28 IST
Rediscovering Kashmir: Ancient Buddhist Stupas Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable archaeological breakthrough, an aged photograph found in a French museum has revealed the presence of ancient Buddhist stupas in Baramulla, Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted this discovery during his Mann Ki Baat radio address, pointing to the newfound evidence as a testament to Kashmir's rich cultural and historical legacy.

The stupas, unearthed through scientific studies and aerial mapping, trace back nearly two millennia. Modi emphasized the significance of these findings, narrating how unnoticed mounds in Baramullah's Zehanpora turned out to be remnants of a grand human-made structure, shining a light on Kashmir's ancient past.

This discovery is further enriched by the photograph showcasing the Buddhist complex which corroborates the stupas' historical presence. The unearthing of these structures is a remarkable milestone in acknowledging the depth of Kashmir's historical identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kosovo's Political Future Hangs in the Balance Amid Snap Elections

Kosovo's Political Future Hangs in the Balance Amid Snap Elections

 Kosovo
2
Congress Unites to Preserve Democratic Rights Amidst BJP Centralization Allegations

Congress Unites to Preserve Democratic Rights Amidst BJP Centralization Alle...

 India
3
Sunil Jakhar Critiques AAP's Special Assembly Sessions

Sunil Jakhar Critiques AAP's Special Assembly Sessions

 India
4
A K Antony Criticizes Centre's Alleged Attempts to Weaken MGNREGA

A K Antony Criticizes Centre's Alleged Attempts to Weaken MGNREGA

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025