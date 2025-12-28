Rediscovering Kashmir: Ancient Buddhist Stupas Unveiled

In a remarkable archaeological breakthrough, an aged photograph found in a French museum has revealed the presence of ancient Buddhist stupas in Baramulla, Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted this discovery during his Mann Ki Baat radio address, pointing to the newfound evidence as a testament to Kashmir's rich cultural and historical legacy.

The stupas, unearthed through scientific studies and aerial mapping, trace back nearly two millennia. Modi emphasized the significance of these findings, narrating how unnoticed mounds in Baramullah's Zehanpora turned out to be remnants of a grand human-made structure, shining a light on Kashmir's ancient past.

This discovery is further enriched by the photograph showcasing the Buddhist complex which corroborates the stupas' historical presence. The unearthing of these structures is a remarkable milestone in acknowledging the depth of Kashmir's historical identity.

