Blinken to outline U.S. China policy in speech on Thursday

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will deliver a speech on Thursday outlining U.S. policy towards China, the State Department said.

Blinken will give the speech at 11 a.m. Eastern Time (1500 GMT) at Washington's George Washington University, at an event hosted by the Asia Society think tank, the State Department said in a statement.

