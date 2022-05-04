Blinken to outline U.S. China policy in speech on Thursday
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-05-2022 03:46 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 02:28 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will deliver a speech on Thursday outlining U.S. policy towards China, the State Department said.
Blinken will give the speech at 11 a.m. Eastern Time (1500 GMT) at Washington's George Washington University, at an event hosted by the Asia Society think tank, the State Department said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-U.S., Cuba to hold high-level migration talks in Washington
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks in defensive mood on China and rate worries
Think-tank warns of ISIS' expansion to Central Asia; potentially reach Russia, China
FACTBOX-East Timor, Asia's youngest nation, goes to the polls
Soccer-China relinquishes East Asian hosting rights due to COVID situation