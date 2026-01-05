Left Menu

A Symphony of Wings: Asian Waterbird Census at National Zoological Park

The Asian Waterbird Census at the National Zoological Park recorded over 1,300 waterbirds across 18 species. Conducted in coordination with ecologist T K Roy, the census aims to monitor and conserve wetland-dependent birds. Volunteers from various organizations participated to support biodiversity monitoring efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 21:46 IST
The National Zoological Park played host to a significant environmental event on Sunday, marking National Bird Day with the Asian Waterbird Census. More than 1,300 waterbirds, spanning 18 distinctive species, were documented during the extensive survey.

With ecologist and ornithologist T K Roy at the helm, serving as Delhi's state coordinator, the census was executed under the aegis of Wetlands International South Asia. The zoo authority highlighted that the exercise drew participation from a wide array of volunteers, including those from universities, colleges, and non-governmental organizations.

The primary goal of this census was to record the diversity and population of waterbird species inhabiting the zoo's wetlands, thereby contributing to long-term monitoring and conservation efforts for bird species reliant on these ecosystems. Among the counted species, Painted Storks represented the largest contingent with around 930 individuals. The census forms a vital part of raising awareness about avian conservation and supports broader biodiversity monitoring programs both nationally and internationally.

