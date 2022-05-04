Left Menu

Climate activists take aim at Barclays, StanChart shareholder meetings

Meanwhile, climate activists attending the StanChart meeting in London were heard chanting, "Life on Earth before your profit, Standard Chartered, please just stop it", while wearing masks of the face of CEO Bill Winters adorned with devil horns. Banks like Barclays and StanChart have committed to cutting lending to linked to fossil fuels, with a view to achieving net-zero carbon targets in the coming decades.

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 16:58 IST
Climate activists take aim at Barclays, StanChart shareholder meetings
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Climate activists and other disgruntled investors glued themselves to chairs, set off alarms, and chanted slogans at shareholder meetings hosted by Barclays and Standard Chartered on Wednesday.

Amid anger over lenders' financial support for Big Coal, protesters also repeatedly interrupted Barclays chairman Nigel Higgins as he tried to get the meeting there underway. "Stop the greenwashing, take it off the table," a man who did not give his name said, before being escorted out of the meeting, which is being held in the northern English city of Manchester to reflect Barclays' increased focus on regional lending.

"Your climate policy is not worth the paper it's written on," a second female protester shouted after gluing her hand to her chair. Meanwhile, climate activists attending the StanChart meeting in London were heard chanting, "Life on Earth before your profit, Standard Chartered, please just stop it", while wearing masks of the face of CEO Bill Winters adorned with devil horns.

Banks like Barclays and StanChart have committed to cutting lending to linked to fossil fuels, with a view to achieving net-zero carbon targets in the coming decades. But campaigners have criticized their efforts and called for tougher stances on the financing of coal production and so-called dirty energy, which continue to threaten targets to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial norms by 2050.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helico...

 Global
4
JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022