East coast braces for cyclone, Odisha on alert

A low-pressure area formed over the South Andaman Sea on Friday is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and reach the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha shores early next week, causing heavy rains in the east coast states.

The low-pressure area over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a depression by Saturday, the weather office said.

The system is likely to further intensify into a cyclonic storm by Sunday evening, the weather office said.

The low-pressure area is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal, and into a cyclonic storm over the eastcentral Bay of Bengal, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director-General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said.

It is likely to reach the coast on May 10, he said.

''We have not yet made any forecast on where it will make landfall. We have also not mentioned anything on the possible wind speed during the landfall,'' Mohapatra said.

The Odisha government said disaster response and fire services teams were kept on standby following the forecast. As of now, there is no impact of the system on Odisha.

''When the system approaches the coast, we can say where it will make landfall. As the sea condition may be rough from May 9, fishermen should not venture out,'' Mohapatra said.

''We have estimated that the wind speed of the cyclonic storm will remain at 80-90 kmph in the sea. It will be further updated after the formation of the depression on Saturday,'' he added. The weather office warned of thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rainfall over the districts of Gangetic West Bengal between Tuesday and Friday next week in view of the likely formation of the cyclonic storm.

Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said 17 teams of NDRF, 20 teams of ODRAF and 175 fire services teams have been put on high alert.

Director-General of Fire Services SK Upadhaya said all leaves of fire services personnel have been cancelled.

The region witnessed cyclones last three summers -- Yaas in 2021, Amphan in 2020 and Fani in 2019.

SRC Jena said Odisha was prepared to face any eventuality. Collectors of 18 districts have been put on alert and asked to take all measures required.

There is nothing to panic about as the state government is well-prepared to face any cyclone, he said.

The rains and thunderstorms lashing Odisha over the last two days are due to nor'westers, the weather office said.

The Odisha government also held preliminary discussions with power, health, drinking water, irrigation, works and other departments to prepare for the possible calamity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)