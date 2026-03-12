Chile's Strategic Gold Acquisition: A Move to Mitigate Global Uncertainty

In a notable financial maneuver, Chile's Central Bank announced its first significant gold acquisition since 2000, aimed at enhancing risk diversification amid growing global uncertainties.

Bank documents reveal that gold reserves skyrocketed to $1.108 billion in February from $42 million in January, marking a significant shift in investment strategy.

The decision stems from regular evaluations of the portfolio's composition, with gold providing strategic protection against financial stress, the bank reported.

