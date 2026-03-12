Left Menu

Chile's Strategic Gold Acquisition: A Move to Mitigate Global Uncertainty

Chile's Central Bank executed a major gold purchase for the first time since 2000, boosting its reserves to $1.108 billion. This move aims to improve risk diversification due to increasing global uncertainties. The strategic decision also reflects gold's role as a safe-haven asset.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santiago | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:50 IST
Chile's Strategic Gold Acquisition: A Move to Mitigate Global Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Chile

In a notable financial maneuver, Chile's Central Bank announced its first significant gold acquisition since 2000, aimed at enhancing risk diversification amid growing global uncertainties.

Bank documents reveal that gold reserves skyrocketed to $1.108 billion in February from $42 million in January, marking a significant shift in investment strategy.

The decision stems from regular evaluations of the portfolio's composition, with gold providing strategic protection against financial stress, the bank reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026