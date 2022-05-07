Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

NASA has released a stunning collection of images captured by its Chandra X-ray observatory to wrap up the Black Hole Week 2022, a celebration of celestial objects with gravity so intense that even light cannot escape them.

The agency posted throwback science images captured by Chandra on social media on Friday, May 6. Check out the images:

1. A composite image of spiral galaxy Messier 51 (M51) with X-rays from Chandra and optical light from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope opens up a new window to search for exoplanets at greater distances than ever before.

Image Credit: Twitter (@NASA_Marshall)

2. A spectacular set of rings around a black hole has been captured using Chandra. These rings are created by light echoes, a phenomenon similar to echoes on Earth from sound waves bouncing off hard surfaces. The black hole is part of a binary system called V404 Cygni, located about 7,800 light-years away from Earth.

Image Credit: Twitter (@NASA_Marshall)

3. This image of the supernova remnant Cassiopeia A combines some of the first X-ray data collected by NASA's Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer, shown in magenta, with high-energy X-ray data from Chandra X-Ray Observatory, in blue.

Image Credit: Twitter (@NASA_Marshall)

4. The image is of galaxy cluster Abell 1775 that contains X-rays from Chandra (blue), optical data from the Pan-STARRS telescope in Hawaii (blue, yellow, and white), and radio data from the LOw Frequency ARray (LOFAR) in the Netherlands (red).

Image Credit: Twitter (@NASA_Marshall)

Launched by Space Shuttle Columbia in 1999, Chandra is the world's most powerful X-ray telescope. The space-based observatory has eight times greater resolution and is able to detect sources more than 20-times fainter than any previous X-ray telescope.