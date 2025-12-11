Calm Restored in Malkangiri Amidst Efforts for Peace After Violence

Following the discovery of a headless woman's body in the Potteru river, Odisha Minister Nityananda Gond announced on Wednesday that Malkangiri district has experienced a return to calm. The violence initially erupted between two communities, resulting in extensive damage and heightened local tension.

The efforts of local communities, including tribal and Bengali groups who united to form a peace committee, were lauded by Minister Gond. These initiatives have been pivotal in restoring order, despite attempts by some elements to destabilize the situation further.

In response to the unrest, the Odisha government extended its ban on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, and X to prevent the spread of provocative content. Security forces are maintaining order, and talks between community representatives have led to an agreement to maintain peace. The state has also provided compensation to the victim's family, and investigative efforts are actively ongoing.