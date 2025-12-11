Kerala Local Elections: High Turnout Amidst Political Crosscurrents

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cast his vote in the ongoing local body elections at Cherikkal Junior Basic School, Kannur. After voting, he expressed confidence in the Left Democratic Front's (LDF) appeal, dismissing concerns about the Sabarimala controversy affecting the electoral outcomes. Vijayan criticized both the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging they shared common political motivations, while noting the Muslim community's rejection of Jamaat-e-Islami.

The elections, covering 1,199 out of 1,200 local bodies statewide, are held in two phases. The December 9 event saw a 70.9% turnout across seven districts, as Ernakulam registered the highest participation. The State Election Commission organized polling meticulously, ensuring a smooth and orderly process. Official reports indicate hopeful anticipation of strong voter engagement.

Seventy-five thousand six hundred forty-three candidates are contesting 23,576 wards throughout Kerala. The first phase encompassed 11,168 wards, while the second phase addresses 12,408 wards. Authorities completed all logistical arrangements, including the allocation of Electronic Voting Machines. The election concludes on December 13 with vote counting, promising to shape the region's political landscape substantially.