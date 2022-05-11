Left Menu

At 46 degrees Celsius, Surendranagar city hottest in Gujarat

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-05-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 20:53 IST
Surendranagar city recorded the highest maximum temperature at 46 degrees Celsius in Gujarat on Wednesday with the Met department warning that heat wave conditions will prevail in some parts of north Gujarat and the Saurashtra-Kutch region for another day before likely respite. As the mercury soared, cities like Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar recorded the maximum temperatures of 45.8 degrees Celsius each.

Among other cities, Deesa recorded a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius, Amreli 44.8 degrees Celsius, and Bhavnagar 44.5 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature of 29.7 degrees Celsius recorded in Ahmedabad was also a departure of 2.8 degrees Celsius from normal, as per the Met department.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that heat wave condition is very likely to prevail in isolated pockets in some north Gujarat districts including Ahmedabad and Surendranagar and Kutch in the Saurashtra-Kutch region.

There will be not much change in the maximum temperature on Thursday before it's likely to fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius during the subsequent three days.

From Friday, Ahmedabad is expected to see a slight drop in the maximum temperature, which could fall to 41-42 degrees Celsius over three days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

