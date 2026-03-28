Sunrisers Shine with Ishan Kishan's Explosive Knock

In a thrilling IPL 2026 opener, Sunrisers Hyderabad set the stage ablaze with a hefty 201/9 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Despite a shaky start, losing three wickets at just 29, stand-in captain Ishan Kishan commandeered the innings brilliantly.

Kishan's scintillating 80 off 38 deliveries was the highlight of the innings, as he launched a counter-attack that left the RCB bowlers struggling to contain the onslaught. Ankit Verma supported well with a solid 43, contributing to the formidable total.

For RCB, debutant Jacob Duffy shone brightly amidst the assault, claiming impressive figures of 3/22 in his four overs. The match now sets the tone for what promises to be a captivating IPL season ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)