Blue Colts Triumph as Group B Toppers in SAFF U20 Championship
The Indian U20 men's team finished first in Group B after drawing 1-1 with Bangladesh in the SAFF U20 Championship. Despite a late equalizer by Bangladesh, India had already secured a semi-final berth with a victory against Pakistan. They will face Bhutan next, while Bangladesh will play Nepal.
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In a crucial SAFF U20 Championship match, India's U20 men's team secured the top spot in Group B following a 1-1 draw against Bangladesh on Saturday. The result, combined with their earlier 3-0 win over Pakistan, guaranteed the Blue Colts a spot in the semi-finals.
Vishal Yadav put India ahead in the 17th minute, heading home a well-placed corner from Omang Dodum. However, Bangladesh found an equalizer deep into first-half stoppage time via Md Abdul Riyad Fahim, who capitalized on a lapse in Indian defense.
Despite the late first-half goal, India remained composed, controlling much of the play in the second half. They created several chances but were unable to find a winner. Mahesh Gawali's team will now prepare to face Bhutan in Wednesday's semi-final.
(With inputs from agencies.)