Blue Colts Triumph as Group B Toppers in SAFF U20 Championship

In a crucial SAFF U20 Championship match, India's U20 men's team secured the top spot in Group B following a 1-1 draw against Bangladesh on Saturday. The result, combined with their earlier 3-0 win over Pakistan, guaranteed the Blue Colts a spot in the semi-finals.

Vishal Yadav put India ahead in the 17th minute, heading home a well-placed corner from Omang Dodum. However, Bangladesh found an equalizer deep into first-half stoppage time via Md Abdul Riyad Fahim, who capitalized on a lapse in Indian defense.

Despite the late first-half goal, India remained composed, controlling much of the play in the second half. They created several chances but were unable to find a winner. Mahesh Gawali's team will now prepare to face Bhutan in Wednesday's semi-final.

(With inputs from agencies.)