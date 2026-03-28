Heroes of Chhindwara: Police Earn Rewards for Brave Rescue

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav commended 113 police officers for their heroic efforts in the aftermath of the Chhindwara bus accident. He announced cash rewards for the personnel who bravely carried out rescue operations, saving many lives.

The accident involved a bus returning from a Chief Minister's event colliding with a pickup vehicle, resulting in 10 fatalities and 31 injuries. Among the injured, a few remain in critical condition.

The police, including a team from the Police Training School (PTS) Rewa, quickly responded, lifting the overturned bus and rescuing trapped victims. In recognition, the Chief Minister also announced significant compensation for the families of deceased and seriously injured victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)