Left Menu

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 18-05-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 10:59 IST
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow
Image Credit: Twitter (@SpaceX)
  • Country:
  • United States

SpaceX is targeting Wednesday, May 18 for the launch of 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit. The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the internet relay satellites will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The instantaneous launch window is at 6:20 a.m. ET (10:20 UTC), and a backup opportunity is available on Thursday, May 19 at 6:38 a.m. ET (10:38 UTC), the company said on Tuesday. A live webcast of this mission will begin about 10 minutes prior to the launch.

Falcon 9's first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched Arabsat-6A, STP-2, COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2, and one Starlink mission. Following stage separation, the rocket's first stage will return to Earth and land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Starlink is a constellation of multiple satellites that orbit the planet much closer to Earth, at about 550km and provide high-speed, low-latency broadband internet across the globe. The internet relay satellites enable video calls, online gaming, streaming, and other high data rate activities that historically have not been possible with satellite internet - with download speeds between 100 Mb/s and 200 Mb/s and latency as low as 20ms in most locations, the company claims.

Last week, SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launched two batches of Starlink satellites within 24 hours, completing the company's 19th and 20th launches of the year.

Update 1

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket has successfully deployed 53 Starlink internet satellites into low-Earth orbit.

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth...

 United States
2
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
3
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022