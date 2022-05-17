SpaceX is targeting Wednesday, May 18 for the launch of 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit. The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the internet relay satellites will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The instantaneous launch window is at 6:20 a.m. ET (10:20 UTC), and a backup opportunity is available on Thursday, May 19 at 6:38 a.m. ET (10:38 UTC), the company said on Tuesday. A live webcast of this mission will begin about 10 minutes prior to the launch.

Falcon 9's first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched Arabsat-6A, STP-2, COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2, and one Starlink mission. Following stage separation, the rocket's first stage will return to Earth and land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Starlink is a constellation of multiple satellites that orbit the planet much closer to Earth, at about 550km and provide high-speed, low-latency broadband internet across the globe. The internet relay satellites enable video calls, online gaming, streaming, and other high data rate activities that historically have not been possible with satellite internet - with download speeds between 100 Mb/s and 200 Mb/s and latency as low as 20ms in most locations, the company claims.

Last week, SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launched two batches of Starlink satellites within 24 hours, completing the company's 19th and 20th launches of the year.

Update 1

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket has successfully deployed 53 Starlink internet satellites into low-Earth orbit.