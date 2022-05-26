Left Menu

Bhupender Yadav meets with UAE Climate Envoy Dr Sultan Al Jaber

In the meeting, they discussed issues relating to climate change, hosting of COP 28 and other related matters.

Updated: 26-05-2022 18:40 IST
Bhupender Yadav meets with UAE Climate Envoy Dr Sultan Al Jaber
Union Environment Minister stressed that the issues of climate finance, adaptation, loss and damage, therefore, need more focus in the road beyond COP26. Image Credit: Twitter(@byadavbjp)
Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav had a bilateral meeting with H.E. Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Climate Envoy and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology. In the meeting, they discussed issues relating to climate change, hosting of COP 28 and other related matters.

Prior to the bilateral meeting, a MoU on Climate Action was also signed by the Hon'ble Ministers. The basic objective of this MoU is to establish a framework to facilitate and enhance bilateral cooperation on climate action, and also contributes toward implementing the Paris Agreement.

In the bilateral Meeting, Shri Bhupender Yadav took note of the UAE's bid to host COP 28 in 2023 and stated that we need to prioritise the concerns of developing countries, particularly in areas of implementation support including finance and technology.

Union Environment Minister stressed that the issues of climate finance, adaptation, loss and damage, therefore, need more focus on the road beyond COP26. Shri Yadav acknowledged and appreciated the UAE's climate actions, and also shared India's concrete climate actions, which have been undertaking under the dynamic visionary guidance and leadership of our Prime Minister. He also requested UAE to consider joining Coalition for Disaster Resilience Infrastructure (CDRI) and Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT).

Both sides also acknowledged that with the signing of the MoU on climate change, both sides may explore on how to strengthen bilateral cooperation on climate action mutually, especially in the areas and activities identified in the MoU.

(With Inputs from PIB)

