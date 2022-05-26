Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

NASA has released sonification - translation of data collected by various missions including the Hubble Space Telescope into sounds - of NGC 1300, a majestic barred spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away in the constellation Eridanus.

To represent this image of the majestic spiral galaxy NGC 1300 with sound, scientists assigned louder volume to brighter light. Light farther from the center is pitched higher as a counterclockwise radar scans across the galaxy.For more: https://t.co/2i60R88SDG#GalaxiesGalore pic.twitter.com/A6bXJF6cya — Hubble (@NASAHubble) May 26, 2022

NGC 1300 spans over 100,000 light-years and is thought to have a supermassive central black hole. In this Hubble image, blue and red supergiant stars, star clusters, and star-forming regions are well resolved by Hubble across the spiral arms, and dust lanes trace out fine structures in the disk and bar.

Listen to the eerie sound of this big and beautiful spiral galaxy.

Credit: SYSTEM Sounds (M. Russo, A. Santaguida)