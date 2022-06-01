Polish govt plans museum in Kolhapur to commemorate help offered to Pole refugees of WW-II: ambassador

Polish Ambassador to India Adam Burakowski on Wednesday said the government of his country will set up a small museum in Maharashtra's Kolhapur to commemorate the protection and help offered by this district to the Poles who fled the German invasion during the World War II.

As per a statement issued by Raj Bhavan, Prof Burakowski met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari here and discussed the construction of a small museum among other issues.

At least 5,000 Polish citizens had fled the German invasion of Poland during World War II and sought refuge in Kolhapur. They resided in Valiwade village near Kolhapur city. Some of them died and were buried there.

A huge cultural event was held in Kolhapur a few years ago to express gratitude towards the Indian government, citizens of Kolhapur and the royal family that offered protection and food to the persecuted community.

The statement, however, did not specify any details about the proposed museum.

The statement quoted Burakowski as saying that a direct flight between Mumbai and Warsaw will promote business and tourism between India and Poland.

The first such direct flight from Warsaw landed in Mumbai on Tuesday. The flights by Polish airlines will operate thrice a week, the statement quoted the diplomat as saying.

Some 40,000 Indians are living in Poland and contributing to the various fields, he said.

The Consul General of Poland in Mumbai Damian Irzyk was also present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)