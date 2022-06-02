Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to British sporting calendar

02-06-2022
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries

Some players meditate, other medicate but for Daria Kasatkina the recipe for winning matches is simple: French fries. The Russian, who beat Viktoria Kudermetova in straight sets to cruise into her first ever Grand Slam semi-final on Wednesday, has not dropped a single set so far in the tournament.

Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to British sporting calendar

After a two-year absence the sight of people tumbling head over heels down a grassy slope in pursuit of a runaway cheese returns this week to the picturesque English village of Brockworth. As extreme sports go, there are few as curious, or bruising, as Cheese Rolling -- an event that was first recorded in 1826 and which has become part of Gloucestershire folklore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

