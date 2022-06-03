Odd News Roundup: Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries

Some players meditate, other medicate but for Daria Kasatkina the recipe for winning matches is simple: French fries. The Russian, who beat Viktoria Kudermetova in straight sets to cruise into her first ever Grand Slam semi-final on Wednesday, has not dropped a single set so far in the tournament.

