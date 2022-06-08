Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Peru-Brazil border region -EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck the Peru-Brazil border region on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 616 km (383 miles) and struck about 111 km south-southwest of Tarauaca, Brazil, EMSC said.

