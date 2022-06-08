Ukraine and Russia hand over bodies of dead soldiers in frontline exchange
Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 18:20 IST
Ukraine and Russia each handed over the bodies of 50 of their deceased soldiers in an exchange that included 37 Ukrainian soldiers killed at Mariupol's Azovstal steelworks, the Ukrainian Ministry for Reintegration said on Wednesday.
In a statement on its website, the ministry said the exchange took place on the front lines in the southeast Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia. It said such exchanges would continue.
