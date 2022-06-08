Mundka fire tragedy: Identities of 10 more bodies confirmed after Delhi Police receives DNA reports

The Delhi Police on Wednesday received DNA reports of 10 victims of the Mundka fire tragedy from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and they matched the samples collected from their family members, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sameer Sharma said.

The reports confirmed the death of Pooja, a resident of Uttam Nagar; Madhu, Preeti, Poonam, Geeta Chouchan, Asha, Bharti Negi and Mushrat, all residents of Mubarakpur Dabas; Sonam, a resident of Mundka; and Amar Nath Goyal from Pitampura, he said.

With this, the police have identified 20 bodies that were charred in the blaze.

Twenty seven bodies were preserved at the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and the blood samples of those who claimed to be their family members were sent to the FSL for DNA profiling and matching.

Of the 27 bodies, eight bodies have been handed over to the family members, police said. PTI NIT NIT CJ CJ

