Left Menu

Mundka fire tragedy: Identities of 10 more bodies confirmed after Delhi Police receives DNA reports

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2022 23:28 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 23:15 IST
Mundka fire tragedy: Identities of 10 more bodies confirmed after Delhi Police receives DNA reports
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police on Wednesday received DNA reports of 10 victims of the Mundka fire tragedy from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and they matched the samples collected from their family members, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sameer Sharma said.

The reports confirmed the death of Pooja, a resident of Uttam Nagar; Madhu, Preeti, Poonam, Geeta Chouchan, Asha, Bharti Negi and Mushrat, all residents of Mubarakpur Dabas; Sonam, a resident of Mundka; and Amar Nath Goyal from Pitampura, he said.

With this, the police have identified 20 bodies that were charred in the blaze.

Twenty seven bodies were preserved at the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and the blood samples of those who claimed to be their family members were sent to the FSL for DNA profiling and matching.

Of the 27 bodies, eight bodies have been handed over to the family members, police said. PTI NIT NIT CJ CJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Sanofi's Dupixent gets U.S. approval to treat eczema in young children; Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 account for up to 13% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Sanofi's Dupixent gets U.S. approval to treat eczema in...

 Global
4
SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022