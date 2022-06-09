LWE related incidents reduced by 60pc in Modi regime: minister

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra on Thursday said that the incidents related to left wing extremism (LWE) have reduced by 60 per cent in the country after Narendra Modi became the prime minister.

The number of LWE affected districts has also decreased in the Modi regime, said Mishra.

"LWE incidents have come down by 60 per cent in the country," the Union minister said without elaborating.

"There were over 100 districts affected by the LWE in 2014. The number of such districts has come down to 35," he said while addressing the media persons here in Ranchi.

Mishra was on a visit to Jharkhand to highlight the feats achieved by the Modi government in the past eight years.

He said that the Centre has constructed more than 10 crore toilets under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, over nine crore families were provided free gas cylinders under the Ujjwala Yojana while pucca houses were built for more than three crore poor people.

By 2024, every house will be provided tap water connection, he claimed.

Besides, the central government has strengthened the road, railway and power connectivity across the country, Mishra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)