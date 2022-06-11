HP: Foundation stone laid for escalator at Shimla's Jakhu temple

Shimla, Jun 11 (PTI) Foundation stone for an escalator at the renowned Jakhu temple here was laid by Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Saturday, officials said.

Being built at a cost of Rs 7.94 crore, the escalator is likely to be ready within six months and provide easy access to lakhs of devotees visiting the historic Hanuman temple at Jakhu, the highest mountain peak in Shimla city, they said.

The escalator is being installed under the 'Shimla Smart City Mission', they said.

