Left Menu

France to face early heat wave from Wednesday - state forecaster

An early heat wave is expected to hit France this week, the state forecaster Meteo France said on Sunday, with temperatures reaching up to 38 Celsius (100 Fahrenheit) in the south.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-06-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 21:24 IST
France to face early heat wave from Wednesday - state forecaster
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

An early heat wave is expected to hit France this week, the state forecaster Meteo France said on Sunday, with temperatures reaching up to 38 Celsius (100 Fahrenheit) in the south. The heat wave will affect the southern part of the country first, although how far it will spread to the north is uncertain, Meteo France said.

Temperatures could reach 35 to 38 degrees Celsius from the middle of the week until the weekend, and are not expected to drop below 20 degrees, the meteorological service predicted. Meteo France said this year's heat wave is set to arrive unusually early, with temperatures predicted seen normally at the height of summer.

This is due to a low-pressure system located between the Azores islands and Madeira in the Atlantic, which favours the uprising of warm air over Western Europe. The state forecaster said it expected the peak of the heat wave in France to take place between Thursday and Saturday.

Neighbouring Spain is currently experiencing in the hottest pre-summer heatwave for at least 20 years. Temperatures reached 40C (104 Fahrenheit) in the Guadalquivir valley in Seville and the nearby city of Cordoba on Saturday, the national meteorological office AEMET said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant linked to baby brain development issues and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes m...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai...

 Global
3
Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about these powerful astronomical phenomena

Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about the...

 Global
4
INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022