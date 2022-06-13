Parts of northwest India reel under intense heat

Parts of northwest India braved intense heat on Monday, even though heatwave conditions have abated in the rest of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Heatwave conditions prevailed in parts of Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, it said.

Major relief from the scorching heat is likely from June 15-16, according to the weather department.

Under the influence of consecutive western disturbances and lower level easterlies, isolated to scattered rainfall and thunderstorms are very likely over the western Himalayan region and the adjoining plains (Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan) from June 13 to June 15, the IMD said.

It has predicted widespread rainfall over the western Himalayan region and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and eastern Uttar Pradesh on June 16 and June 17.

''Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Punjab and north Haryana on June 16,'' the IMD said.

Between June 16 and June 22, the maximum temperatures are likely to remain ''below-normal to near-normal,'' it said.

''No significant heatwave (is) likely over any part of the country during the week (June 16-June 22),'' it added.

On the monsoon front, the IMD said conditions would continue to be favourable for the further advance of the monsoon into some more parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar in the next two days.

It said the current spell of intense rainfall in the northeast and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim is likely to continue for five more days.

