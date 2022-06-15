Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Search for missing journalist in Brazil nearing the end, indigenous group says

The search for missing British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira in Brazil's Amazon rainforest was nearing the end on Tuesday as the area left to search kept shrinking, a spokesman for indigenous group Univaja said. Phillips and Pereira went missing more than a week ago on a remote stretch of the Itacoai River in far western Brazil, near the border with Colombia and Peru.

U.S. climate envoy Kerry urges Mexico to accelerate energy transition

Mexico should accelerate its efforts to help tackle global warming, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said on Tuesday after a meeting with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. "We stress today the urgency of moving faster," Kerry said, stressing Mexico's responsibility as the 15th largest economy in the world, as well as highlighting its abundance in natural resources to create and export clean energy.

Biden to meet with Saudi crown prince despite 'pariah' pledge

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a trip to the Middle East in July, in a break with his campaign pledge of making the kingdom a "pariah" as he struggles to combat record high U.S. gasoline prices. Weeks after taking office, Biden shifted U.S. policy on Saudi Arabia, adopting a tougher stance over the kingdom's human rights record and in particular the killing and dismembering of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey in 2018. U.S. intelligence implicated the prince in the murder. The Saudi government has denied any involvement by him.

Greek PM Mitsotakis says Turkey's position over Greek islands' sovereignty 'absurd'

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday said Turkey's position that questions Greece's sovereignty over its Aegean islands is "absurd," rendering any talks between the two countries difficult. "Turkey's objections, as they were phrased in the latest letters to the United Nations, are absolutely absurd as they raise questions about Greece's sovereignty over its islands," Mitsotakis said in a preview of an interview to be broadcast by state television ERT later on Tuesday. "We cannot have any discussion over the absurd."

Nicaragua Congress renews Russian training exercise approval

Nicaragua's Congress renewed on Tuesday a decade-long decree allowing Russian forces to train in the Central American country, a decision criticized by the United States in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The decree allows 230 Russian soldiers to enter Nicaragua between July 1 and Dec. 31 to patrol in Pacific waters with the Nicaraguan Army.

Russia tells Ukraine to lay down arms in Sievierodonetsk battle

Russia told Ukrainian forces holed up in a chemical plant in embattled Sievierodonetsk to lay down their arms by early Wednesday as it fights to maintain momentum in its battle for control of eastern Ukraine. Ukraine is calling for an increase in Western heavy weapons after Russia committed the bulk of its firepower to the eastern Donbas region, a topic expected to feature prominently at a meeting of NATO defence ministers on Wednesday in Brussels.

More people are avoiding the news, and trusting it less, report says

A growing number of people are selectively avoiding important news stories such as the coronavirus pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the cost-of-living crisis, according to a report released on Tuesday. While the majority of people surveyed consume news regularly, 38% said they often or sometimes avoid the news – up from 29% in 2017 – the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism said in its annual Digital News Report. Around 36% – particularly those under 35 – say that the news lowers their mood.

Biden touts temporary grain silos on Ukraine border to help exports

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that temporary silos would be built along the border with Ukraine, including in Poland, in bid to help export more grain from the war-torn country and address a growing global food crisis. Since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine and blockade of its Black Sea ports, grain shipments have stalled and more than 20 million tonnes are stuck in silos. Ukraine has warned that it faces a shortage of silos for a new grain crop.

UK migrant flight to Rwanda grounded as European Court steps in

Britain's first flight to take asylum seekers to Rwanda did not take off as scheduled on Tuesday after the European human rights court issued last-minute injunctions to stop the deportation of the handful of migrants on board. The British government's plan to send some migrants to the East African country has been criticized by opponents, charities, and religious leaders who say it is inhumane. It has been forced to fight a series of legal challenges in London courts aiming to stop it going ahead.

China attack on Taiwan would hit global trade more than Ukraine war, says Taiwan

Any Chinese military attack on Taiwan would have a greater impact on global trade flows than the Ukraine war, Taipei's top trade negotiator told Reuters on Tuesday, saying it would lead to a shortage of semiconductor chips. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February has triggered commodity price hikes and food export bans, leading to fears of famine in poorer countries. John Deng said that, were China to attack Taiwan, the potential disruptions could be worse, citing the world's reliance on Taiwan for chips used in electric vehicles and mobile phones.

