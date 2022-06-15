Chhattisgarh: Boy rescued from borewell stable, undergoing sepsis treatment

Left Menu

The condition of 11-year-old boy Rahul Sahu, who was rescued from a borewell in Chhattisgarhs Janjgir Champa district after an over 100-hour-long operation, is currently stable and he is being treated for sepsis, a doctor at the hospital where he is admitted here said on Wednesday.Usually, the treatment of sepsis takes minimum seven days.

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 15-06-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 15:34 IST
Visual of Rahul Sahu after rescue operation (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The condition of 11-year-old boy Rahul Sahu, who was rescued from a borewell in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa district after an over 100-hour-long operation, is currently stable and he is being treated for sepsis, a doctor at the hospital where he is admitted here said on Wednesday.

Usually, the treatment of sepsis takes minimum of seven days. It is difficult to predict when Rahul will be discharged, the Bilaspur-based Apollo Hospital's senior consultant (pediatrician) Dr Sushil Kumar said. The infection could be fatal, he added.

Releasing a medical bulletin of the rescued boy, Dr Kumar said Rahul has multiple injuries due to which he has fever. "Since Rahul was inside the borewell for several hours, bacteria entered his body causing infection, and his blood test also revealed the same,'' he said. The boy is being given antibiotics and other medications to treat the infection, he said.

''As a backup plan, we are planning a video conference with doctors of the Indraprastha Apollo, Delhi," said Dr Kumar said.

The reports of several tests are yet to be received, he added.

Bilaspur's Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pramod Mahajan said Rahul is currently stable and his all body parts are functioning properly.

The boy fell into the unused 80-feet-deep borewell, located in the backyard of his house in Pihrid village in Malkharoda development block of Janjgir-Champa district around 2 pm last Friday while he was playing there. He was stuck at a depth of more than 60 feet below the surface.

He was rescued after a 104-hour-long operation on Tuesday night, officials said.

Over 500 personnel, including officials of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Army, local police and the administration, were involved in the massive rescue operation.

The boy was shifted to the Apollo Hospital in Bilaspur, located about 40 km from Janjgir-Champa district, in an ambulance under the observation of specialist doctors, for which a green corridor was created for about 100 km to facilitate speedy movement, officials earlier said.

