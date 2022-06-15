Nagpur: Youth dies after motorbike hits cow

A 19-year-old youth died after his motorcycle hit a cow on an over-bridge near Katol, 60 km from here, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Gaurav Bhagwan Chandpure (19), a resident of Kumbharpura, Kondhali. According to police, the accident took place at 9.30 pm on Monday when he was heading for Katol on a motorcycle. He collided with a cow and fell off the motorbike, suffering serious head injuries, police said.

While the cow died on the spot, Chandpure died in hospital.

