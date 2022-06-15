Left Menu

Nagpur: Youth dies after motorbike hits cow

A 19-year-old youth died after his motorcycle hit a cow on an over-bridge near Katol, 60 km from here, police said on Wednesday.The deceased was identified as Gaurav Bhagwan Chandpure 19, a resident of Kumbharpura, Kondhali. According to police, the accident took place at 9.30 pm on Monday when he was heading for Katol on a motorcycle.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 15-06-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 21:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old youth died after his motorcycle hit a cow on an over-bridge near Katol, 60 km from here, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Gaurav Bhagwan Chandpure (19), a resident of Kumbharpura, Kondhali. According to police, the accident took place at 9.30 pm on Monday when he was heading for Katol on a motorcycle. He collided with a cow and fell off the motorbike, suffering serious head injuries, police said.

While the cow died on the spot, Chandpure died in hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

