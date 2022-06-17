Left Menu

Asteroid Bennu’s boulders protect it from small meteoroid impacts, NASA mission reveals

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 17-06-2022 11:36 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 11:36 IST
Asteroid Bennu’s boulders protect it from small meteoroid impacts, NASA mission reveals
Image Credit: Twitter (@OSIRISREx)
  • Country:
  • United States

Observations of craters on Bennu, one of the two most hazardous known asteroids in our solar system, by a NASA mission have revealed that the asteroid's boulder-covered surface gives it protection against small meteoroid impacts.

Researchers, using unprecedented, high-resolution global data sets from NASA's OSIRIS-REx (Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer) mission, examined craters on Bennu. By measuring the abundance and sizes of craters, scientists can estimate the age of surfaces.

A surface with many craters is older than a surface with few craters while the crater's size depends on the size of the impactor, with larger impactors generally making larger craters. Since small meteoroids are far more abundant than large meteoroids, celestial objects like asteroids usually have many more small craters than large ones.

In the case of asteroid Bennu, larger craters follow this pattern, with the numbers of craters decreasing as their size increases. However, for craters smaller than about 6.6 to 9.8 feet in diameter, the trend is backwards, with the number of craters decreasing as their size decreases, indicating that something unusual is happening on its surface.

According to the researchers, Bennu's boulders act as a shield, preventing many small meteoroids from forming craters. These impacts are more likely to break apart the boulders or chip and fracture them. The researchers also noted that some impactors that do make it through the boulders make small craters.

"Measuring craters and their population on Bennu was exceptionally exciting. At Bennu, we discovered something unique to small and rocky bodies, which expanded our knowledge of impacts," said David Trang of the University of Hawaii at Mānoa, Honolulu, a co-author of the paper.

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM

Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Centra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022