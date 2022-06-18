(Update: Launched) SpaceX's Falcon 9 to launch German satellite SARah-1 today: Watch live

SpaceX is gearing up for a Falcon 9 launch of the German Earth observation satellite, SARah-1. Built by Airbus, the satellite is a new operational reconnaissance system consisting of several satellites and a ground segment, which was developed on behalf of the German Bundeswehr.

The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the SARah-1 satellite will lift off Saturday, June 18 at 7:19 a.m. PT, 14:19 UTC from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. A backup opportunity is available on Monday, June 20 at 7:19 a.m. PT, 14:19 UTC.

The Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched the NROL-87 and NROL-85 missions. Following stage separation, Falcon 9's first stage will return to land on Landing Zone 4 (LZ-4) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Live coverage of the Falcon 9 launch will begin about 10 minutes prior to liftoff.

SARah-1 is equipped with the latest, highest-resolution radar technology, which enables extremely high-resolution observation of Earth's surface, regardless of the time of day and weather conditions.

Falcon 9 has launched the German earth observation satellite SARah-1 into orbit.