Left Menu

Monsoon rains soak Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-06-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 17:39 IST
Monsoon rains soak Kolkata
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Rains lashed Kolkata and its neighbouring districts on Saturday as the Southwest monsoon entered southern West Bengal, weather officials said.

Intermittent showers were reported from different parts of the city since 8 am, causing traffic snarls at Ruby crossing, Tollygunge, Exide crossing, Esplanade, Vivekananda Road and Shyambazar five-point crossing, police said.

Southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of southern West Bengal, Regional Met Centre director Sanjib Bandyopadhyay told PTI.

''Eastern parts of Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) passes through Haldia, Bardhaman, Dumka, Banka and Motihari. Entire North Bengal was already covered yesterday 17.06.2022,'' the weather office said in a statement.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts in the next 24 hours, it added.

Under the impact of an east-west trough, heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded in sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

In the 24 hours till 8.30 am, 35 cm rainfall was recorded in Buxa and 23 cm rainfall in Hasimara.

The weather office warned of landslides in Darjeeling and Kalimpong due to intense rains, and a rise in water levels of Teesta, Jaldhaka, Sankosh and Torsha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022