Left Menu

Pre-monsoon rain lashes parts of Bikaner, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions in Rajasthan

The highest rainfall was recorded in Dausa in eastern Rajasthan at 85 mm, whereas Anupgarh in Ganganagar in western part of the state recorded 60 mm of rain since yesterday.The department has predicted heavy rainfall in Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions on Sunday, whereas parts of Bikaner and Ajmer divisions are likely to receive heavy rainfall on June 20.Light to moderate rainfall may occur in most parts of Kota, Ajmer, Udaipur and Bikaner divisions in the next 48 hours, it said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-06-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 14:34 IST
Pre-monsoon rain lashes parts of Bikaner, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions in Rajasthan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Moderate to heavy rain lashed some areas of Bikaner, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions in the last 24 hours, a meteorological (MeT) department official said on Sunday. The highest rainfall was recorded in Dausa in eastern Rajasthan at 85 mm, whereas Anupgarh in Ganganagar in the western part of the state recorded 60 mm of rain since yesterday.

The department has predicted heavy rainfall in Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions on Sunday, whereas parts of the Bikaner and Ajmer divisions are likely to receive heavy rainfall on June 20.

Light to moderate rainfall may occur in most parts of Kota, Ajmer, Udaipur, and Bikaner divisions in the next 48 hours, it said. Post-June 20 there will be a decline in rainfall in the state with the weather in West Rajasthan likely to remain dry from June 23. Meanwhile, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has formed 47 teams to be deployed in 24 districts ahead of the monsoon.

These teams, which will start getting deployed from June 25, will carry out rescue operations in the event of heavy rains, floods or other rain-related incidents during the monsoon season, SDRF commandant Pankaj Choudhary said. An SOP in this regard has also been issued to the teams, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; Early Omicron infection unlikely to protect against current variants and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022