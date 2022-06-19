Priority to promote vision science research: IVI

Promotion of vision science research is a key priority and an ongoing online meet is aimed at furthering research culture, India Vision Institute, a not-for-profit NGO said here on Sunday.

ResMeet'22, a two-day conference on Indian vision science research, opened on June 18 and the themes include visual neuroscience, structure-function correlation and visual consequences of brain injury, a press release said.

''One of IVI's key priorities is to promote vision science research in India. Through ResMeet, we are hoping to promote research culture and see more and more eye health professionals come to the fore in vision science research to find solutions for health problems,'' IVI's CEO Vinod Daniel said.

ResMeet'22 has 22 leading researchers from India and abroad discussing developments in vision science research, the release added.

