Left Menu

Delhi's maximum temperature drops to 30.7 deg C; light rain likely on Monday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 23:02 IST
Delhi's maximum temperature drops to 30.7 deg C; light rain likely on Monday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The maximum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 30.7 degrees Celsius, eight notches below normal for this time of the season, and the lowest since June 17, 2014, the IMD said.

It said light rain may hit the city on Monday.

Delhi recorded 1 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The national capital has gauged 23.8 mm of rainfall against a normal of 31.1 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts in the country, said an IMD official.

According to IMD, the minimum temperature in the city on Sunday was recorded at 24.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below average for this time of the season.

The relative humidity oscillated between 96 per cent and 65 per cent. The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies on Monday with light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds of around 30-40 kmph speed.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature to be around 24 degrees on Monday. The IMD had on Friday said that scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely in Delhi in the next four days under the influence of a western disturbance at middle tropospheric levels and of southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea at lower tropospheric levels.

It issued a 'Yellow' alert, warning of thundershowers or light rain, for four days starting Saturday.

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings: Green (no action needed), Yellow (watch and stay updated), Orange (be prepared), and Red (take action).

The weather is likely to become clear after June 22 with commencing of dry westerly winds, it said, but a steep rise in temperature is not predicted, it added.

G P Sharma, president (meteorology), Skymet Weather said a cyclonic circulation is going to come up over parts of West Bengal, north Odisha, and adjoining Bangladesh, changing the wind pattern in the Indo-Gangetic plains.

''This cyclonic circulation will initiate the typical easterly flow which is crucial for the progress of the monsoon towards northwest India. The monsoon will reach Delhi around the usual date (June 27), a day before or a day later,'' he said. Last year, the IMD had forecast that the monsoon would arrive in Delhi about weeks before its usual date.

However, it reached the capital only on July 13, making it the most delayed in 19 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Macau to begin mass COVID testing on Sunday amid locally transmitted cases; N.Korea reports 19,310 new fever cases amid COVID-19 outbreak - KCNA and more

Health News Roundup: Macau to begin mass COVID testing on Sunday amid locall...

 Global
3
There can't be 'double standards' on 'religiophobia', combating it should not be 'selective exercise': India at UN

There can't be 'double standards' on 'religiophobia', combating it should no...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-More than half of all players at Euros, AFCON finals abused online study; Golf-Defending champion Rahm is one back of U.S. Open leaders and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-More than half of all players at Euros, AFCON fi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022