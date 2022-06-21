Left Menu

U'khand: IIT Roorkee develops sensor for detecting neurological disorders

Scientists from IIT Roorkee have developed a sensor that can effectively detect neurological disorders like schizophrenia and Parkinsons disease at an early stage, a statement said on Tuesday.When a person suffers from these disorders, the level of a chemical called dopamine changes in the brain.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 21-06-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 18:55 IST
U'khand: IIT Roorkee develops sensor for detecting neurological disorders
  • Country:
  • India

Scientists from IIT Roorkee have developed a sensor that can effectively detect neurological disorders like schizophrenia and Parkinson’s disease at an early stage, a statement said on Tuesday.

When a person suffers from these disorders, the level of a chemical called dopamine changes in the brain. The sensor can detect even a small change in the level of this chemical, thus detecting the possibility of a neurological disorder, it said.

The team used graphene quantum dot mixed with sulphur and boron for fabricating the sensors. In the presence of a very small amount of dopamine, the sensor changes light intensity which can easily be measured, thus providing an estimate of the amount of dopamine in the brain, the statement said.

As most of these disorders cannot be completely cured, early detection helps in controlling their advancement. Hence, the sensor developed at the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee is significant, it said. The findings of the IIT Roorkee team were recently published in the prestigious Nature Scientific Reports.

Soumitra Satapathi, who led the team of researchers, said, ''Our present study opens up the possibility of designing a point-of-care device which will be suitable for detecting the amount of dopamine in real samples.” PTI ALM RHL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
2
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
3
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022