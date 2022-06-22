Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes southeastern Afghanistan -GFZ
22-06-2022
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck southeastern Afghanistan early on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) and was close to the country's border with Pakistan, according to GFZ.
