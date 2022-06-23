S.Korea to provide $1 mln in humanitarian aid to earthquake-hit Afghanistan
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 23-06-2022 11:23 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 11:20 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea plans to provide $1 million in humanitarian assistance to victims of an earthquake in Afghanistan that killed 1,000 people, Seoul's foreign ministry said on Thursday.
The magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck early on Wednesday about 160 km (100 miles) southeast of Kabul in arid mountains dotted with small settlements near the border with Pakistan.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pakistan: Balochs to protest against enforced disappearances in Quetta
Cricket-Stifling Pakistan heat is no sweat for West Indies, says skipper
World Bank approves $258m to strengthen primary health care systems in Pakistan
At least 18 killed as passenger van falls into ravine in Pakistan's Balochistan: Official.
Pakistanis held in Italy over suspected links to Charlie Hebdo attack