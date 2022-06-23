Left Menu

S.Korea to provide $1 mln in humanitarian aid to earthquake-hit Afghanistan

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 23-06-2022 11:23 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 11:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea plans to provide $1 million in humanitarian assistance to victims of an earthquake in Afghanistan that killed 1,000 people, Seoul's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck early on Wednesday about 160 km (100 miles) southeast of Kabul in arid mountains dotted with small settlements near the border with Pakistan.

