Left Menu

UK government proposes to extend steel quotas and tariffs

Britain proposed on Thursday to extend for a further two years a package of tariffs and quotas on five steel products to protect domestic steelmakers. A year ago, Britain introduced new regulations to protect its steel industry, which employs nearly 34,000 people and generates about $2 billion in turnover each year.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-06-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 16:07 IST
UK government proposes to extend steel quotas and tariffs
UK flag (Representative image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain proposed on Thursday to extend for a further two years a package of tariffs and quotas on five steel products to protect domestic steelmakers.

A year ago, Britain introduced new regulations to protect its steel industry, which employs nearly 34,000 people and generates about $2 billion in turnover each year. "Removal of the steel safeguard measure would likely result in an increase in imports and therefore would result in serious injury or the threat of serious injury to UK steel producers," a statement said.

Britain last year retained quotas and tariffs it inherited from the European Union on 10 categories of steel for three years. But on five products, the safeguards were extended on a temporary basis for one year. Those are now due to be retained for two more years, partly due to expectation of global oversupply for steel products "for the foreseeable future", the statement added.

The EU introduced quotas in 2019 when Britain was still in the bloc to guard against steel shipments normally destined for the United States being redirected to Europe after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed 25% tariffs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
3
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022