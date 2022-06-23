KOLKATA TEA AUCTION -2

Quotations are in Rs./Kg. for different categories of CTC & Orthodox C T C : BROKENS(In Rs./Kg.) FANNINGS(In Rs./Kg.) Best Assam 390.00-450.00 340.00-400.00 Good Assam 330.00-390.00 280.00-340.00 Medium Assa 270.00-330.00 220.00-280.00 Good Dooars 280.00-320.00 Unquoted.

rest all unquoted ---- ORTHOIDOX WHOLE LEAF(Rs/Kg) BROKENS(Rs./Kg) FANNINGS(Rs./Kg.) Best Assam 490.00-550.00 440.00-500.00 280.00-320.00 Good Assam 430.00-490.00 380.00-440.00 250.00-280.00 Medium Assam 360.00-430.00 320.00-380.00 220.00-250.00 rest all unquoted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)