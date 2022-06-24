Afghan authorities end search for survivors in earthquake that killed 1,000
Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 24-06-2022 11:29 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 11:27 IST
- Country:
- Afghanistan
Authorities in Afghanistan have ended the search for survivors after an earthquake that killed over 1,000 people, a senior official said on Friday.
Around 10,000 houses were partially or completely destroyed in Wednesday's earthquake in a remote part of the country, Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, a spokesperson for the disaster ministry, told Reuters.
Also Read: Zimbabwe announces squad for T20I series against Afghanistan at home, batter Tadiwanashe Marumani returns
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghanistan
Advertisement