Afghan authorities end search for survivors in earthquake that killed 1,000

Authorities in Afghanistan have ended the search for survivors after an earthquake that killed over 1,000 people, a senior official said on Friday.

Around 10,000 houses were partially or completely destroyed in Wednesday's earthquake in a remote part of the country, Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, a spokesperson for the disaster ministry, told Reuters.

