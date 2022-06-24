Left Menu

Afghan authorities end search for survivors in earthquake that killed 1,000

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 24-06-2022 11:29 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 11:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Authorities in Afghanistan have ended the search for survivors after an earthquake that killed over 1,000 people, a senior official said on Friday.

Around 10,000 houses were partially or completely destroyed in Wednesday's earthquake in a remote part of the country, Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, a spokesperson for the disaster ministry, told Reuters.

