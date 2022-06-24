Left Menu

Detailed images from NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter help map enigmatic wind fans on the planet

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 24-06-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 12:17 IST
Detailed images from NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter help map enigmatic wind fans on the planet
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

NASA scientists have identified hundreds of thousands of wind "fans" on Mars with the help of images captured by the agency's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) and citizen scientists.

"We have taken about 75,000 images over all of Mars with our MRO HiRISE camera. We used citizen scientists, and 80,000 volunteers to map these fans and map their directions and sizes," said NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter Deputy Project Scientist Leslie Tamppari.

The HiRISE camera onboard the MRO is the most powerful camera ever sent to another planet. Designed to study active surface processes and landscape evolution, it is one of six instruments onboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.

In addition to understanding the climate of Mars today and in the past, these wind data can also help scientists study why some dust storms grow to become global and others don't, according to the agency.

For the unversed, NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter has been studying the Martian atmosphere and terrain from orbit since 2006. The mission has sent back thousands of stunning images of the Martian surface to help scientists learn more about the Red Planet.

MRO is led by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022