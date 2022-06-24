UP CM discusses development projects with Union ministers

Left Menu

He also discussed the construction of tourist facilitation centre at Mathura junction. Braj also known as Brij or Brijbhoomi is a region mainly around Mathura-Vrindavan and is considered to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna. The area stretches from Mathura, Jalesar, Agra, Hathras and Aligarh to Etah, Mainpuri and Farrukhabad districts.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday met several Union ministers here to discuss development projects in the state, including the ones related to Mathura.

Adityanath, who is in the national capital, met Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Sarbananda Sonowal and G Kishan Reddy.

In his meeting with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Gadkari, the UP chief minister discussed the Braj Area Development plan, Braj Chaurasi Kos Project and Braj Teerth Path (Braj Pilgrimage Development) Project, the state government said in a statement.

With Railway minister Vaishnaw, Adityanath discussed the Mathura-Vrindavan rail route as also the construction of Light Rail Transit System (LRTS) on Mathura-Vrindavan rail line. He also discussed the construction of tourist facilitation centre at Mathura junction. Braj also known as Brij or Brijbhoomi is a region mainly around Mathura-Vrindavan and is considered to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna. The area stretches from Mathura, Jalesar, Agra, Hathras and Aligarh to Etah, Mainpuri and Farrukhabad districts.

