Rajasthan remains dry for last 24 hrs; MeT forecasts rain for next week
The rainfall activities are likely to start again next week in Kota and Udaipur divisions, according to the meteorological department here.In the last 24 hours, Jaisalmer has recorded the highest temperature of 42.8 degree Celsius.
The spell of pre-monsoon rainfall in Rajasthan has ended with the state remaining dry for the last 24 hours. The rainfall activities are likely to start again next week in Kota and Udaipur divisions, according to the meteorological department here.
In the last 24 hours, Jaisalmer has recorded the highest temperature of 42.8 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, the day temperature in other districts like Pilani, Barmer, Dholpur, Ganganagar, Bundi, Nagaur, Jodhpur, Bikaner and Churu stood between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius.
The department has forecast that rain activities may resume in some parts of the state next week.
On June 27, 28 and 29, there may be thunderstorms in Sirohi, Udaipur, Banswara, Dungarpur, Chittorgarh, Pratapgarh and Rajsamand districts, the weather department said.
